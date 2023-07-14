Wexford hurler Joe O’Connor leaves the classroom behind to pursue his passion with new coffee shop

The St Martin's man reveals how a lockdown venture and a year’s sabbatical in Australia inspired him to leave a full-time permanent teaching position to set up his own business

Life often has a way of re-arranging the best laid plans. That’s certainly been true of Wexford hurler Joe O’Connor. In the space of a couple of short years he’s gone from pursuing what was a life-long ambition, to become a teacher, to a major passion – coffee.

Busily putting coffees up on the counter of The Clovelly coffee shop on Common Quay street, near the Bullring in the very heart of Wexford town, for the St Martin’s clubman it feels like a lifetime ago that he was standing in front of classrooms full of kids.

“If you had’ve said to me four years ago I’d be running my own coffee shop, I’d have laughed at you,” he smiles. “I went to college and the only thing I wanted to do since I was a child was teach. I toyed with being a physio for a year, but really the only thing I ever wanted to be was a teacher.”

However, as he moved closer to his goal, a common fear of predetermination crept in.

“Half way through college I kind of thought ‘oh sh*t, the only thing I can do now is teach’,” he reflects. “I sort of felt pigeon-holed.”

Joe was working away in a full-time permanent teaching role in Drogheda and living in Dublin, when a global pandemic altered his course. As lockdowns became common place, he decided to set up a coffee van at the side of the road near Piercestown called ‘Divil’s Brew’ enlisting the help of his cousin and fellow hurler Rory O’Connor.

"I’ve no problem saying that was a real learning process,” he reflects. “At the start it was just something to do during lockdown and I wasn’t expecting it to take off like it did. I was still teaching and I was home and wasn’t in school at the time. I was genuinely looking for something to fill my time. Then with a view to having summers off from teaching, it felt like it would be a good use of my time.”

The coffee van proved a hit and the cousins found themselves busy dishing out teas, coffees and hurling chat to an enthusiastic public.

"It did sort of come to a point where we knew, we either have to go at this full-time or sell up,” Joe says. “I knew I’d be going away to Australia so we said we’d sell up.”

However, Joe had been bitten by a bug. In Australia he continued his quest for the perfect coffee and learned a lot by managing a busy coffee shop over there.

“I had a fair idea I’d be home in January and around half way through my time managing the shop, I knew that this was what I wanted to do,” he says.

On his return to Wexford, Joe set about pursuing two passions – hurling and setting up his own coffee shop.

"When I came back first I wanted to give the hurling a proper shot,” he said. “I wasn’t going to work for two months whatever happened. I was going to tip away and do a bit of research with a view to setting up the coffee shop, but I was planning on focusing on hurling.”

However, the St Martin’s man was left frustrated, injuries stunting his progress in what was a difficult year for Wexford hurling to say the least.

"I picked up a load of injuries and stuff and it just didn’t work out for me,” he says. “I had three hamstring injuries in the space of six months since I came back, so it was a bit of a nightmare.”

When the opportunities did come to line out in the purple and gold, things weren’t going well on the pitch either, with the yellowbellies finding themselves in the unfamiliar position of having to battle hard to avoid relegation from the Leinster Championship.

From that point of view, setting up his own business proved an ideal distraction for Joe.

"After the second time I did my hamstring, I was able to come in here and hide away for the week,” he recalls. “It really was a welcome distraction and it was better than sitting at home p**sed off. You’ve no choice either. When you’re your own boss, if you don’t get out of bed and do it, nobody is going to do it for you.”

With customers milling in and out getting their coffee fix, toasties, acai bowls and sweet treats, it’s plain to see that Joe enjoys being the master of his own destiny too.

"I had a permanent teaching job. There’s people asking me ‘are you still teaching?’ and when I say no, they’re like ‘what are you doing?’,” he laughs “But genuinely, I’d rather work 60 or 70 hours in here doing this than 22 hours teaching. Maybe down the line I could go back to teaching, but for now this is what I want to do.

“When I started the van, I realised the lack of routine is what I liked. Meeting different people, going off to meet suppliers, not knowing what I’m doing at two o’clock on a Thursday. Even when I was in school, I loved the routine, but then when I got there as a teacher, I realised it wasn’t for me.”

A lot of work went into getting the Common Quay Street premises ready and now just a couple of weeks in, Joe is already seeing the fruits of that labour as he begins to notice a returning clientele.

“It used to be a coffee shop before and a flower shop before that. It hadn’t been touched since 2014, so I probably underestimated the amount of work that would be needed,” he laughs. “Initially, I thought a lick of paint would do it. Between myself, my father and friends and a few specialist lads, we got there.

"The feedback has been great so far. It was a massive risk, but it’s a massive reward if people like the coffee. It’s going down really well so far. We have our repeat customers and we open at half seven in the morning, so we notice people have their routine of grabbing a coffee before heading into work.”

In terms of the product, it quickly becomes evident that Joe brings the same level of passion to his coffee game as he does on the pitch.

"I’m actually roasting my own coffee this time around,” he says. “It’s something that’s very hard to learn about in Ireland. When I was in Australia I got in with the people who were supplying the coffee shop and I was able to ask them all of the questions and learn the whole process.

“It's a massive risk roasting your own coffee, because you just don’t know how it’s going to be received. But it’s a light roast, so it's the same as Australian coffee. It’s as close to Australian coffee as you can get. I’m addicted to it anyway!”

Australia is certainly at the heart of the coffee shop too. In fact, it takes its name after Clovelly Road in Sydney where Joe lived during his 12 months there.

"I’m just loving it so far,” he beams. “It’s something I’m passionate about and it also affords me a bit of freedom that I could head off at 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. if I’m training that evening. It’s ideal.”

No doubt there’ll be plenty of chat about his other passion too while he’s serving up coffees to customers, be it the fate of the Wexford hurling manager or the prospects of St Martin’s in this year’s senior championship.