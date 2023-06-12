Wexford house which was former home of Bishop of Ferns to go under the hammer

Price of protected house slashed from €625,000 to €495,000

A 19th century protected Wexford house which was the original home of the Bishop of Ferns, is to go to public auction with a €130,000 reduction on the price quoted when it first hit the market a year ago.

St Mary’s in Summerhill will go under the hammer with a reserve price of €495,000 at the offices of Sherry Fitzgerald Radford in Westgate on June 21 at 12 noon – the guide price was €625,000 when it was offered for sale by another auctioneering firm last summer.

Built in 1893, St Mary’s, which housed County Wexford School of Music since 1989, is next door to the Bishop’s Palace, the residence of the Bishop of Ferns and was in fact, the original home of the bishop until a swap was made for the site next door.

The protected structure which is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three main reception rooms and retains many period features including arched sash windows, cut-granite sills, original timber shutters, high ceilings and ornate coving.

The accommodation also includes a two-bedroom apartment with a separate access that was originally the servants quarters.

Located within walking distance of all Wexford town amenities, it is set on an acre of landscaped mature gardens and is approached by a sweeping driveway.

The rear of the property is south facing, where a disused coach house still stands, and a rear access door leads to stairs on the upper rear of the main house and the separate two-bedroom apartment is also accessed from the rear.

Auctioneer John Radford said the property would lend itself to commercial or residential use and has “masses of potential.”