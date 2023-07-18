Wexford house prices rise 43 per cent in 12-year period

House prices across Co Wexford rose by 43 per cent between 2010 and 2022, increasing from an average of €179,564.27 to €257,360.96. This increase of €77,796.70 places Wexford tenth in a list compiled by Storage World Self Storage which tracks the biggest changes in house prices across the county. Not surprisingly, Dublin has seen the highest increase in the 12-year period documented with prices rising by 80 per cent from €332,941.86 to €598,906.89, an increase of €265,955.03.

Second on the list is Wicklow, with a 68 per cent increase from €293,963.28 in 2010 to €494,460.59 in 2022. Kildare ranks third with a 63 per cent increase from 2010 to 2022; the average price for a house there went from €240,093.71 to €391,021.88, a difference of €150,928.17. Westmeath and Laois close out the top five.

At the other end of the scale, Longford registered the smallest increase with prices rising by just 17 per cent from €136,419.48 to €159,490.11. Counties Donegal and Mayo also saw minimal increases with house prices increasing by 21 per cent and 23 per cent respectively over the 12-year period.

Ken Davis, Regional Manager for Storage World Self Storage, commented on the findings: “It’s interesting yet worrying how much house prices have increased over the last 12 years in Dublin. It is understandable that the area is likely to see higher price increases when it comes to buying a house, however, an 80 per cent increase since 2010 might be discouraging even for the capital.”

“This has a strong impact mostly on younger generations that may start to look to buy a home, however because of this increase, it’s not shocking to discover that many young adults do not think they’ll be able to afford their own house until much older”.