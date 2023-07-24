Wexford historical fiction author Sheila Forsey hosts creative writing workshop at Johnstown Castle

Historical fiction author Sheila Forsey is to host an immersive creative writing workshop at Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The best-selling Wexford author, whose previous works include Kilbride House, Mending Lace, and The Lake House at Lenashee which was inspired by Johnstown Castle, will bring this event to the newly renovated east wing of the castle.

This full-day creative writing workshop will focus on vision, language, theme and narrative and is suitable for anybody with a love of words and a wish to unleash their authentic voice. Sheila is currently undertaking postgraduate studies in Kilkenny city’s prestigious Design and Craft Council of Ireland through Trinity College Dublin and is bringing her new creative brainstorming techniques and design thinking training to her workshops.

Sheila says her love of writing came from an upbringing listening to the legends and folklore of Ireland’s past and an interest in Ireland’s complex and at times very difficult past led her to write historical fiction. With a love for the theatre and many years treading the boards, she turned her love of being on the stage to writing for the stage.

Sheila spent two years working with Wexford Literary Festival and is the facilitator for creative writing in adult education. She is currently working on her fifth novel. To book a place on this course contact Johnstown Castle on 053 9184671 or visit