Wexford has a new world champion as Special Olympians return to heroes’ welcome

Walking through arrivals at Dublin airport, Wexford duo Jenna Carty and Tadhg O’Shaugnessy were greeted by a hero’s welcome. Flashing cameras, television crews and a sea of green with homemade posters, the pair most definitely had something to declare as they passed through customs, proudly showing off their hard-earned medals from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Jenna has become Wexford’s newest world champion as she played a pivotal role in seeing the Irish basketball team progress through the games before seeing off Azerbaijan in the final.

As the final whistle sounded, the emotion of the occasion hit proud parents Mick and Frances, as well as all Jenna’s other family members and supporters who had made the journey, as the realisation hit home that she was a world champion.

"It was just so emotional,” Jenna’s mam Frances said. “We had the tissues out and there were most definitely tears. It was nerve-wracking. They kind of came back to win it, but with a couple of minutes to go, we knew they had it. You kind of go through every emotion possible.”

Carrying the precious cargo of her gold medal, Jenna was given a garda escort home to Liam Mellows Park where neighbours had decked the whole street out in bunting and carried posters and flags to welcome her home.

"I was crying and everything, I couldn’t believe it,” Jenna said. “I wasn’t expecting to see a crowd out like that. I still can’t believe that we won. I don’t even know what to say any more.”

The whole thing has been a mixture of emotions for Jenna, having put months of training in with the rest of the team to get to this level.

"I had so many emotions,” she said. “I was excited, but nervous too. I didn’t know what to expect, but it was brilliant.”

From there it was down to Sinnott’s Bar where Liam Sinnott had laid on a spread and the celebrations were in full flow.

Meanwhile, despite being just 14 years-old and having only been a member of Wexford Special Olympics Club for a couple of years, Tadhg O’Shaughnessy overcame any niggling doubts at having been placed in the top division in the world for gymnastics to claim two bronze medals and finish fifth overall in the world.

"He loved every minute of it,” said proud mam Sharon, who proudly watched on from the sidelines with Tadhg’s Dad Cathal and sister Cara. “It was a big deal for him, his first time away from home and all that, but he did amazing and really enjoyed the whole thing.

"It was tough going when he was placed in the top category and he was up against lads of 20 and 21 who were recording perfect scores, so to do what he did was just amazing. He’s only doing gymnastics since September.

"I’d just like to take this opportunity to thank Tadhg’s coaches Marie, Sinead and dean and all the volunteers in Wexford Special Olympics for all they’ve done for him.

"The whole thing was an amazing experience and everyone supporting the Irish athletes got behind each other and went to whatever events they could. He may never get the opportunity to go again, so it was really special for him.”

The special atmosphere was also front and centre for Wexford Special Olympics Chairperson Peadar Dempsey, who remarked that Berlin 2023 had been an emotional affair.

"We’re just so proud of the two of them,” he said. “Jenna has been in the club with us here from the word go. I think it’s fair to say that we all shed a tear when Jenna and the team won that final and when Tadhg was presented with his bronze medal.

"The club has been going for 18 years and we’ve had numerous world champions, but this one was really special and the atmosphere around the whole thing was just brilliant. The Irish team had the biggest support base of all 190 countries. It was unreal. A fair chunk of them were from Wexford too cheering on Jenna and Tadhg.”

Peadar was particularly delighted to see Tadhg thrive on the biggest stage.

"Tadhg is quite a shy chap, so his parents didn’t know whether he was going to go,” he revealed. “I remember saying to them that there was no pressure, but I thought it would do him the power of good. It was absolutely brilliant for him when he got over there. He really came out of his shell and did an amazing job.”