Wexford group calls on Irish Ferries to ‘give people a greater choice’ by offering sail and rail

Wexford rail advocacy group South East on Track is calling on Irish Ferries to offer ‘sail and rail’ services for their crossings out of Rosslare Europort, offering combined ferry and train tickets from destinations in Ireland and the UK.

The option is currently available to passengers travelling from Dublin port, despite the closest railway stations at Connolly and Tara Street being in the region of an hour's walk away.

With a railway station close to the terminal building in Rosslare Europort, the group feels it’s ideally suited for these types of packages if the ferry company would get on board.

On the other side, the walk to Pembroke Dock Railway Station is less than 20 minutes walk, and considerably closer than any railway station is to Dublin Port.

“In an era when people are looking for more environmentally friendly ways to travel, Irish Ferries opening up Sail and Rail to passengers using Rosslare Europort seems like an easy win,” said Peter Brannigan of South East on Track.

“Further, with cycling and rail holidays becoming ever more popular, this is an ideal way to bring potential tourists into the south-east region and allow them to explore without having to come through Dublin.”

South East on Track feel that the reopening of the Wexford to Waterford rail line, something which they campaigned strongly for, would only add to the sail and rail offering, with the potential to open up the south and west of Ireland from Rosslare too.

“With Iarnrod Eireann announcing later services to Gorey from Dublin from May 22, there is hope that increased rail connections from Rosslare to Dublin and Waterford can increase the tourism and travel options for the people of our region,” Mr Brannigan said. “Additionally, a new larger ferry, The Oscar Wilde, will begin operation on the Rosslare-Pembroke route this Summer.

“Irish Ferries' competitor out of Rosslare, Stena Line, already offers Sail and Rail out of the port.

"In a week where the ship Oscar Wilde is completing berth trials at Rosslare, we're calling on Irish Ferries to match Stena Line, and give people living in this region greater choice when the new ship arrives in early June.”