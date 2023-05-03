Wexford gardaí say blaze which gutted Georgian period house was ‘definitely suspicious’

Major investigation has been launched after the huge fire at Belvedere House which took hours to bring under control.

A garda spokesman said that they were “definitely treating the incident as suspicious” as it appeared that the fire may have been maliciously set.

The fire gutted Belvedere House, a Georgian period property which dates back to the 1730s. The fire service rushed to the scene as huge flames were seen emanating from the property shortly after 5 p.m.

Large plumes of smoke were visible all over town and gardaí closed off the busy Belvedere Road entirely as the fire service got to work.

Two fire service appliances from Wexford, one from Enniscorthy and one from New Ross were tasked with tackling the blaze and thankfully their job was made easier as it was quickly established that there was nobody inside the building, which has been vacant for some time.

Wexford Fire Service confirmed that, thankfully, nobody was injured during the course of the incident and the fire was contained to Belvedere House itself.

"Thankfully, there was nobody in it,” a fire service spokesperson said. “There were no injuries and no fatalities and it was relatively straight forward. It was a large Georgian period building and it will now be up to the dangerous buildings section at Wexford County Council now to determine a course of action and whether the building needs to be condemned.”

From a garda perspective, however, the incident is being taken very seriously as they seek to track down those responsible for the blaze. Uniformed members carried out door to door inquiries in the area in the aftermath of the blaze and a full investigation is ongoing.

"We’re definitely treating the incident as suspicious,” a garda spokesperson said. “A fire like this doesn’t just start by itself. We would appeal to any member of the public who may have information in relation to this incident, or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area of Belvedere House at around 5 p.m. on Monday, to come forward to us at Wexford Garda Station.”

Anyone with information in relation to the fire can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.