Wexford gardaí look to attract recruits to a life less ordinary – ‘It’s the type of job where anything can happen’

“You have to be serious about this job. You have to be fully committed and put in the hours, because you don’t want to let your unit down.”

That was the advice of Garda Cristian Dorneanu for the perspective new recruits making their way around Wexford Garda Station on Friday morning as part of a major national recruitment drive.

With recruitment coming to a near standstill during the Covid pandemic, An Garda Síochána have been playing catch-up ever since and there’s a major emphasis on recruiting the next generation of gardaí and bolstering the numbers in Wexford and around the country.

The job was not sugar coated for the potential applicants either. It was laid bare for them that they will inevitably have to respond to some horrendous scenes. That they may come in for undue criticism. That the job can sometimes be a thankless one.

However, for those addressing them, these elements pale in comparison to the overall feeling that gardaí make a huge difference in communities and that they are part of a tightly-knit team.

Potential new recruits were given presentations on all different aspects of An Garda Síochána including community policing, the traffic corps, the armed support unit and detectives, and they also had the chance to chat to some new recruits, fresh out of garda college in Templemore about their experiences.

Not all harboured a childhood dream of being a garda. A lot had studied different things in college before joining the force including the likes of teaching, engineering and business management. Others had set it out as their career path from the offset and studied criminology.

Garda Dorneanu, who moved from Romania to Carlow when he was 11, had his heart set on becoming a Garda from early on and, despite some initial setbacks, he is now delighted to be involving in community policing, building a relationship with the community in which he serves.

"I always wanted this job,” he says. “I applied years ago, but it was during the recession when not much recruiting was going on and my application was refused. After that I went and did a four year degree in business management, but I kept applying for the guards in the background.

"I applied four times before I eventually got in. Now I’m in community policing and I love it. In terms of my career, the Armed Support Unit is my thing. That’s where I want to get to. It’s something that really interests me.”

Undoubtedly, being a member of An Garda Síochána comes with its dangers. In an era when we’re seeing more drugs and more violence on our streets, how much of a concern is that for new recruits?

Fresh out of Garda College in Templemore, Wicklow native Siobhán Toomey is well aware of the danger.

"Yes a part of you would be quite nervous, but it’s also exciting,” she says. “You see a lot on the job. You see the very worst and the very best of humanity. It’s the type of job where anything can happen.”

However, fellow new recruit Eoin Walsh from Gorey says that things are not quite as dangerous as you might imagine either.

"I suppose people are seeing the worst bits out there with videos on social media and coverage in the media,” he says. “You don’t tend to see that kind of thing day to day.”

Central to the appeal is the sense of being part of a close-knit team and having each other’s backs no matter what.

"You know that if you get into any difficulty whatsoever, there’s people on the other end of that radio that will have your back,” Garda Dorneanu said.

"You have that camaraderie that would be hard to find anywhere else,” Garda Toomey agrees.

While the excitement of the job is one of the main attractions for many, there are also practical appeals too.

"It’s a good secure job that will always be there, so you do have that security,” said Garda Cian Rochford, a new recruit from Galbally. “There are also some great opportunities for career advancement. For myself, I’m interested in getting into the public order unit and then hopefully climbing the ladder from there. That’s my ambition.”

While he had initially moved into teaching engineering, Garda Rochford decided that the classroom wasn’t for him.

"I couldn’t sit in a classroom again for years,” he said. “It just wasn’t for me and I had always thought about becoming a guard. I’d rather be out doing things. Sitting in a classroom or in an office just isn’t for me.”

The enthusiasm and ambition of the new recruits is infectious and while they keep things light-hearted over a coffee, they are under no doubt of the seriousness of their chosen profession.

"Look, it is serious,” Garda Dorneanu sums up. “We’re doing long shifts of 12 hours. If you’re on night duty, then you have to be here and ready from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. This is not a job where you can knock-off early and go home because you don’t want to leave your unit short. It does require commitment, but it’s a really interesting job.”

If you are interested in a career with An Garda Síochána, you can apply now via publicjobs.ie or contact your local garda station for advice.