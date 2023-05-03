Wexford gardaí arrest two boys in connection with ‘most significant shoplifting case for some time’

A 12-year-old and 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with over 25 shoplifting incidents

Wexford gardaí confirmed that a 12-year-old boy was one of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of shoplifting incidents at stores the length and breadth of Wexford’s Main Street.

The boy along another youth, aged 17, was arrested as part of an investigation into over 25 incidents of theft from shops over the course of a number of weeks. When added up, it’s understood the items taken, mainly from sports and clothes shops in the town centre, came to a monetary total that was not insignificant.

The case also represented quite a bit of work from Wexford gardaí, who have been coming under pressure of late to take action on crime and anti-social behaviour in Wexford town centre.

"A serious amount of work has been put into this,” a garda source said. “This would be one of the most significant shoplifting cases for quite some time, with a significant number of retail premises involved.

"These arrests would be part of our local garda business watch initiative, which focuses on additional patrols and crime prevention and detection in Wexford town particularly.”

Of the two youths, one appeared before the district court and was granted bail with conditions, while the other will be subject to the garda youth diversion project.