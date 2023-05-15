Wexford gardaí arrest truck driver seven times over the drink driving limit

Wexford Gardaí have revealed that they arrested a truck driver who was seven times over the legal alcohol limit after receiving a number of calls from members of the public.

Calls started coming into the station at around 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, warning of a truck driving erratically and swerving around the road. Gardaí were immediately dispatched to find the offender and they came across him pulled in at the side of the road on the N25 near The Maldron Hotel, where a member of the public was waiting with the truck.

A roadside breath test was subsequently carried out and, shockingly, the driver was found to be seven times over the legal limit.

The driver was arrested at the scene and brought to Wexford Garda Station before being released. A sample was sent to the medical bureau of road safety and court proceedings are to follow.