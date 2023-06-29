Wexford gardaí appeal for witnesses after gunshots near fast food outlet

The incident took place near McDonald's in Drinagh on the outskirts of Wexford town.

Wexford gardaí have launched a major investigation and are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm near a busy fast-food outlet on the outskirts of town yesterday (Wednesday).

The incident took place shortly after 6 p.m. yesterday evening near McDonalds in Drinagh.

Loud shots could be heard around the busy area and gardaí rushed to the scene. There was a large garda presence in the area afterwards, with one eye witness stating that officers were combing a nearby field “as if searching for a weapon”.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the incident is being taken seriously and an investigation is ongoing.

"Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm on lands near a fast-food outlet in Wexford town,” the spokesperson said. “Shortly after 6:15 p.m., Gardaí were alerted following concerns about shots being fired on lands in the Rosemount, Drinagh area of Wexford.

“A number of Garda units responded and attended at the scene. There was no one injured and no reports of any damage to property.”

Gardaí confirmed that the matter is under active investigation and that they are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Particularly they are appealing to motorists who may have any relevant footage, including dashcam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.