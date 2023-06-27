Wexford football manager John Hegarty elected as Mayor after tense Borough Council vote

‘I hold these chains on behalf of the people of Wexford town and district. There is no sense of self-importance or ego here’ – Cllr Hegarty

On Monday evening in Wexford Art Centre , Cllr John Hegarty was elected Mayor, Borough District of Wexford John with his wife Karina and kids Eli, Tara. Cassie and Abigail

Cllr Hegarty was elected by four votes to three in a tense contest.

Wexford football manager and Fine Gael councillor John Hegarty has become the new Mayor of Wexford after he was elected by four votes to three following a surprise challenge from Labour councillor George Lawlor.

Cllr Hegarty, a deputy principal at Wexford CBS secondary school, was not expected to face a contest for the position, following an earlier agreement that the first five councillors elected in 2019, should serve as Mayor during the Wexford Borough District Council term which ends in 2024.

But when the mayoral election returned to its traditional venue of Wexford Arts Centre (formerly the old Town Hall) on Monday night, a tense contest ensued after Cllr Lawlor was also put forward by the outgoing Mayor, Cllr Maura Bell, seconded by Cllr Garry Laffan of Fianna Fáil.

Cllr Hegarty was proposed by Cllr Leonard Kelly (Independent) and seconded by Cllr Tom Forde (Sinn Féin) with Cllr David Hynes of Sinn Féin also supporting him, giving him a one vote edge over Cllr Lawlor to ensure that he donned the mayoral chains.

Cllrs Lawlor, Kelly, Laffan and Bell have already served as Mayor during the Council term and it was expected that this year, it would be the turn of Cllr Hegarty who finished in second place in the local election polls in 2019.

Monday night's contest harks back to a mayoral pact put in place in 2019, which Cllr Hegarty, who holds a stated anti-pact position, was not involved in.

That pact collapsed in 2020 after Cllr Kelly changed his mind and turned away from the agreement he had signed up to with Cllrs Lawlor, Bell and Laffan the previous year, which would have given Cllr Lawlor the mayoral chains for two years.

Cllr Kelly said at the time that it didn’t sit right with him, and he felt it would be fairer for the first five candidates past the post to get a turn as Mayor.

During Monday night's mayoral election, Cllr Lawlor maintained that using the D'Hondt system to allocate the position of Mayor to the first five elected is undemocratic because it works unfairly against political parties who run multiple candidates.

"In 2004, I had the second highest vote of five Labour candidates elected but under this system, we would only have been entitled to one mayoral term."

Afterwards, he said he and Cllrs Bell and Laffan knew they had no hope of him winning the mayoralty but made the bid "to demonstrate to people that despite the declared objections to a pact, there is one very much in place and there has been for some time".

He said Cllr Kelly's "pangs of conscience forced him out of our pact but he went into another one".

Cllr Hegarty said he wasn't anticipating there would be another mayoral candidate on Monday night as there was no other candidate when Cllr Bell and Cllr Laffan were elected in the past two years.

In his acceptance speech, Cllr Hegarty described Wexford as "an amazing place", filled with history, tradition, heritage and culture”, and said it was a "great honour" to be elected as mayor.

"There is no sense of self-importance or ego here. I hold these chains on behalf of the people of the town and district and I intend to do it to the very best of my ability, working with my fellow councillors who have been entrusted by the people to make decisions on their behalf that will have hopefully have an impact on future generations of Wexford people,” said Cllr Hegarty.

He thanked his family including his wife Karina, "without whose support, help and advice, none of this would be possible" and children, Abigail, Eli, Tara and Cassie, "who loves jewellery and will be very impressed to see her daddy's new necklace".

Among those attending the election were his brother, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles and friends.

The new Mayor spoke of exciting Wexford projects on the horizon, including Trinity Wharf, the SETU Campus and planned new schools. "These are generational projects that I believe will be the cornerstone of this town and county for the next 100 years and beyond.”

He said he would love to see the council working with the Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to find them a permanent facility for the great work they do.

Looking forward to Wexford hosting of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in 2024, he said the town is capable of delivering the "ultimate Fleadh experience" and leaving behind a legacy that will have a positive impact way into the future.

Cllr Hegarty said it is important to remember that the District extends beyond the town boundaries into areas such as Castlebridge, the second biggest urban centre, which needs a master plan to guide future development and improve linkages.

He wants to see a focus on improved amenities in Curracloe which he hailed as Ireland's finest beach and a year-round destination for locals and visitors.

"I want to see the long discussed outdoor pursuits centre built in the coming year and the provision of a small playground that will be used all year round, complimenting the beaches and walks. I have been working on working on this for the past year I hope to see it completed in the coming months.

"It goes without saying that I believe that ultimately the beach needs to be linked to Wexford town by a Greenway and despite knockbacks and delays, the merits in this plan remain and we must all continue to beat that drum.”

The Mayor said he wants to reflect the "successes, joys and achievements of Wexford people" and will start off by hosting an official reception to recognise the "amazing achievements of our two Olympians Jenna Carty and Tadgh O'Shaughnessy” in the coming weeks.

"My target is to get as many good people as possible working together for the good of Wexford – executive, colleagues and public.

“That's where we can be really successful, but there's a real danger that an election year, ‘we can become me’ and individual thinking and agendas can get in the way of what needs to be done. I would hope all electioneering and point scoring will remain firmly outside the chamber.

“The role we hold is too important for that to happen and the massive potential to create something special for Wexford, something that will have a legacy long after we are gone would be terrible to waste,” added Cllr Hegarty.

The Mayor said he has been lucky enough to represent the purple and gold in one shape or another since he was 12 years old. “It has always been an honour and a challenge and I look forward to seeing what the coming year brings."

Of course, he said he “would only love to have an All-Ireland title to organise a homecoming for.”

When it came to the election of Deputy Mayor, Cllr Laffan was proposed by Cllr Lawlor and seconded by Cllr Bell while Cllr Leonard Kelly was proposed by Cllr Forde, seconded by Cllr Hegarty and supported by Cllr Hynes, to secure him the position.

Cllr Kelly said he looked forward to supporting the Mayor in his role during the year.

The outgoing Mayor, Cllr Bell was congratulated on a job well done with Council chief executive Tom Enright saying she had “an exceptional year” and represented Wexford with great enthusiasm and professionalism, while party colleague Cllr Lawlor described her as “the People’s Mayor”.

Cllr Bell’s advice to the incoming Mayor was simply to “enjoy it”.