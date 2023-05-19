Wexford fishing industry receives support of MEPs in fight to regain Irish seas

The fishing industry in Co Wexford has received the backing of MEP Grace O’Sullivan in its fight to gain higher quotas and cope with the planned influx of wind turbines in Irish waters. The Member of the European Parliament led a delegation of officials from Strasbourg which included fellow Irish MEPs Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, Billy Kelleher, and Colm Markey as they travelled to the Stella Maris Centre in Kilmore Quay to meet with members of the local fishing community.

All members of the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee, the group also visited Dunmore East in Co Waterford as they looked into the continued impact of Brexit on trade and fisheries. This was on foot of a report on the implementation of the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement which “sets out preferential arrangements in areas such as trade in goods and in services” between EU countries and the United Kingdom. This report has a unique impact on the fishing industry given its shared waters with the UK.

The meeting in the Stella Maris saw fisheries organisations, small-scale fishers, local businesses and civil society groups turn out in large numbers to discuss their concerns with the MEPS, with quota loss continuing to be the most significant issue for fishing communities in the wake of a 15 per cent cut when the UK left the EU and the Common Fisheries Policy.

“The Common Fisheries Policy is supposed to be based on fairness and sustainability,” said MEP O’Sullivan. “It is failing at both the way it is implemented. The EU so far has provided some funding to stem the bleeding caused by Brexit, but a one-off cheque won’t save fishing communities. We need a rebalancing of quota in the aftermath of Brexit. I will be bringing this message both to Commissioner for Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius as well as Minister (for the fisheries) Charlie McConalogue.”

Those in attendance raised the need for better coordination and consultation with the fishing industry regarding future offshore wind development and Marine Protected Area legislation currently passing through the Oireachtas. They also noted the lack of recognised qualifications and apprenticeships available to encourage young people to join the industry.

“A constant theme we heard is that young people are not getting into fishing as a way of life anymore,” continued the MEP. “We desperately need apprenticeships and qualifications for young fishers. Currently, there is essentially no recognition of the time and experience fishers gain on the boats so there is no concept of career progression or transferable skills.”

The following day the delegation continued to Rosslare Europort where they met with Port Director Glenn Carr who is leading one of the largest port development projects in the history of the State. Rosslare, which has seen weekly sailings to the continent increase from six to 36 since Brexit, is preparing for the construction of a massive offshore wind hub as well as improved sail-rail links.

“The growth of Rosslare as a European success story has been perhaps the one silver lining of the Brexit experience,” said MEP O’Sullivan. “When supply chains were severed overnight after Brexit, Rosslare kept us moving. I’m looking forward to plans to develop rail connections and I fully support calls from the ‘South East on Track’ group for Irish Ferries to offer Sail and Rail tickets from Rosslare the same way they do from Dublin.”

The delegation will present its findings to the Parliament and Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius later on its return to Brussels.