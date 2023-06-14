Wexford firefighters thanked for leaving the picket line to assist with medical emergency

Firefighters took the decision to leave their picket line at Wexford Fire Station this afternoon (Wednesday) to come to the assistance of the National Ambulance Service with a medical emergency in the south of the county.

Despite being engaged in a messy industrial dispute, which currently means rolling closures of stations across the country, those manning the picket line in Wexford town dropped their placards, suited up and rushed to the assistance of their colleagues in the National Ambulance Service when it became clear that a life was at risk.

After the fire service’s assistance, an elderly man was transferred to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is currently unknown.

While refusing to comment on the specifics of the emergency, Operations Resource Manager with the National Ambulance Service and independent councillor Ger Carthy said it was further proof of the dedication of the firefighters and why people should support them.

"These lads came off the picket line to assist the National Ambulance Service, as they do on a daily basis,” he said. “I want to thank them for taking that step and coming to our assistance.

"I think this goes to show that it’s time now that this dispute was settled and the only people that can do that is the government. Once again, this serves to highlight that an all-out strike is simply not an option for the safety of the people of Wexford.”