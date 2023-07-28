Wexford firefighters announce ‘dangerous’ escalation of strike action – ‘Lives and property are being put in jeopardy’

Having resumed industrial action on Wednesday, striking firefighters in Wexford have announced an escalation in their action which will see stations across Wexford completely closed over the course of the coming week.

As of today (Friday), firefighters in New Ross and Gorey will not be responding to any calls. On Saturday Wexford and Bunclody stations will close; Sunday will see Enniscorthy and Gorey close; Monday New Ross and Bunclody; Tuesday Wexford and Enniscorthy; Wednesday Bunclody and New Ross and Thursday Gorey and Wexford stations.

Substation Officer in New Ross Fire Station Anthony Walsh says that the situation is fraught with danger, but they feel their hand has been forced.

"We’re not even answering life-threatening now from these stations,” he said. “It’s an extremely dangerous situation.

"Realistically, if there’s a fire in one of the towns where the station is closed, it could take an extra half an hour for a unit to get there. A house fire generally takes between eight and ten minutes to be in full blaze.

"Lives and property are in jeopardy. But all this could be stopped by picking up the phone. We could come off the picket line within 20 minutes.”

In terms of a contingency plan, Wexford firefighters say that they had suggested to Wexford County Council that they would respond to calls, but only if three trucks were sent to each call-out, thereby causing some disruption across the county.

The proposal was apparently rejected by the local authority, thereby leading to a situation where swathes of the county will be completely without cover going forward.

"I don’t think people quite understand the implications of this,” Anthony said. “For example, if there’s a fire in Wexford tomorrow, the response will have to come from New Ross, which will strip New Ross of cover too.

"This situation needs to be stopped, but management are not going along with any of our suggestions.”

Retained firefighters across the country were left disappointed by the recommendations of the Labour Court, which suggested a moderate increase in their retainers.

"Basically, it worked out at an extra 33c an hour for me,” Anthony reveals. “And I’m an officer. I won’t even tell you what it worked out as for the recruits. We had said an extra ten to twelve hours of paid community service would be appropriate, but what they came back with was 1.5 hours a week, which worked out at an extra €35.”

A large part of the industrial action stems from a retention and recruitment crisis within the service and Anthony says that, unless something drastically changes, in a few years time it will be a struggle to maintain a fire service.

"I’ll give you an example,” he said. “One of our young lads went to buy a BMW car recently at a cost of €18,000. He went to the banks and Credit Union and was turned down for a loan by both because they would only take his retainer on board as his earnings.

"That’s just for a car loan. Young lads in the service may forget about a mortgage.”

Apart from that, family lives of service members are disrupted by being constantly on-call and having to remain within a short distance of the station.

"I love getting out for a walk,” Anthony says. “But I can’t go more than a mile and a half from the station at any time. I would love to be out walking the newly-opened greenway there, but I can’t do it. I’d be too far from the station. These are the things people don’t see.

"They’re going to have to do something to make young lads want to come in and do this job. I’d estimate that in the next seven or eight years, we’ll lose 62% of staff in New Ross through natural wastage. Who is going to replace them? The retained fire service in Ireland will be gone in the next eight to ten years unless something is done.”

Today's escalation puts further pressure on the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage who will be keen to avoid potentially dangerous situations emerging as a result of the industrial action.