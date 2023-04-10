Wexford Festival of Running features ultimate test of endurance

This year’s Wexford Festival of Running will once more take place on the grounds of Johnstown Castle on May 6 and 7 as runners look forward to one of the sport’s ultimate endurance events. As with previous festivals this year’s event will feature a 24 hour race with the winner decided by whichever runner covers the most distance.

The course consists of a 1.3km loop in a setting enhanced by Johnstown’s beautiful lake and idyllic mature gardens. The 24 hour race will start at midday on Saturday, May 6 and continue right through to midday on Sunday, May 7. There will also be a 12 hour, 6 hour, 3 hour, a 1 hour race, and a 24-hour event for those who wish to get a team of friends together to participate over the space of a day.

All those who register will receive a technical running top and a unique finisher’s medal. The course is officially measured and will be chip timed by Just Runs Events. There will be refreshments available on the day as well as a camping site and car park for those taking part. The charity partner for this year’s festival is Down Syndrome Ireland and the sponsor is Zurich.

In last year’s festival the overall winner of the 24-hour race was Rex Brillantes of Dublin Mountain Running Club who set a new course record by covering 212km.