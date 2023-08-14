Wexford families relieved as long-overdue window replacements will have them winter ready

A total of 18 houses in Ferndale Terrace are due to get long-awaited upgrades to their windows and doors.

After years of complaints to Wexford County Council, the approaching winter won’t hold quite so much dread for tenants in Ferndale Terrace, as they are finally set to have their windows and doors replaced under the council’s planned maintenance scheme for the year.

A total of 24 properties are to receive new windows and doors in the Wexford Borough District under the scheme, 18 in Ferndale Terrace and six one-off properties, while an additional 10 in Church View are subject to survey.

As the news emerged, it was greeted with a sigh of relief by Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde. Having visited residents of Ferndale Terrace himself on several occasions and seen “water pouring in through the windows”, it was a cause he took on.

While it's taken longer than he would've hoped, he was delighted to state that the project is set to go to tender and he would hope that people will be out to measure up etc in the coming weeks.

"This has been going on for years,” he said. “Thankfully, these families will now be getting badly needed windows and doors. The residents I've been speaking to are over the moon not to be looking at another winter with leaks and damp and heat escaping. It was really a desperate state of affairs up there and it’s been a priority of mine since I was elected.”

Back in 2020, the local authority came under criticism for the condition of a house in Ferndale Terrace handed to a single mother. Initially the windows were boarded up and after she got inside, the house was said to have “major issues” with damp and mould and “almost rotten” doors.

Last year, further horror stories emerged of families gluing windows shut and using silicone, towels, blankets and all other manner of items to try and stop the rain coming in through the defective windows and doors, most of which had not been replaced for in excess of 20 years.

Given the difficulties they’ve endured, news that work is to get under way in the coming weeks will be music to the ears of Ferndale Terrace residents and it’s long overdue.