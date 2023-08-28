Wexford families impacted by cancer join forces to raise money for Hospice Homecare

Members of the Long and Grace families presenting a cheque for €8,500 to Moira Cowman of Wexford Hospice Homecare.

The families of two Wexford women who died from cancer came together to organise a fundraiser for Wexford Hospice Homecare which helped to ensure that they were cared for in their own homes before they passed away.

Ann Long of Holdmanhill, Duncormick died at home following a battle with cancer in January 2022 and Rena Grace of Harriestown, Ballymitty passed away in September last year.

Both women were life-long friends who raised large families around the same age and all their children attended Ballymitty national school together. They were both active and well-known in their local communities.

The Grace and Long families who have been close for many years, were immensely grateful to Wexford Hospice Homecare for the help they received to enable Ann and Rena to be surrounded by their loved ones and cared for at home prior to their deaths.

So they set about organising a coffee morning in Ballymitty Hall and were overwhelmed by the support they received from the community as well as local businesses and family and friends.

The successful event raised €8,500 which was presented to Moira Cowman on behalf of Wexford Hospice Homecare at a family get-together in Staffords of Tullycanna.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to all the sponsors for their generous donation of raffle prizes and also to Ballymitty Hall committee for the use of the facility”, said Rena’s daughter Ronnie, speaking on behalf of the Long and Grace families.

"Hopefully, it will help other families to keep their loved ones at home also”, she added.