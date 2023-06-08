Wexford duo’s 65 day running challenge passes halfway with over 270km run – ‘Even if I’ve to crawl, I’ll make it to the end’

Padraig Murphy and Alan Corcoran at the St Killians AC Grounds in Crossabeg , half way through their RUN 65 marathon

When asked how are things, Wexford broadcaster Alan Corcoran’s answer is a short one – ‘sore’, he replies. Today (Wednesday) will mark day 39 Alan and pharmacist Pádraig Murphy’s challenge to run 65 days in a row for Wexford MarineWatch, finishing on July 3rd – Alan’s 65th birthday.

At this stage, the pair have run in excess of 270km each, travelling to GAA and athletics clubs right across the county, and the strains are starting to kick in.

"It’s very heavy on the legs at this stage,” Alan said. “It can be hard getting out of bed some mornings. I’ve mostly a 24 hour gap between runs and I’m probably averaging around 7km per run.

"The way I’m feeling now, even if I’ve to crawl over the line to make it I will. I’m very aware of the positive message it’s creating and even in areas where MarineWatch might not necessarily be very well-known, the MarineWatch message is getting known.”

Operating on different schedules, many of Alan and Padraig’s runs have been done apart, although they’ve come together for several runs at GAA and athletics grounds across the county and have been joined by local stalwarts.

"The support and participation from the clubs has been really great,” Alan said. “They’ve all been right there behind us and people have been so welcoming.”

So far, over €3,500 has been raised for the cause and the duo are hopeful that the donations will ramp up in the coming weeks as the finish line draws closer.

To donate, please visit idonate.ie/swift/ALANCORCORANRUN65.