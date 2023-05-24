Wexford driver arrested for drink-driving twice in one week

The car was seized after the driver failed a roadside breath test and admitted having no insurance.

While conducting a night-time checkpoint over the weekend, gardaí became suspicious after a black Audi A3 stopped and pulled up short of where they had set up.

When they approached the driver, they became suspicious that he had been drinking and a roadside breath test was carried out. Upon failing, the driver also admitted to having no insurance and was arrested at the scene.

The car was seized and the driver brought to Wexford Garda Station where a urine sample was taken before being sent to the medical bureau of road safety.

Shockingly though, the worst was yet to come as it emerged that the same driver had been arrested a week prior for drink driving too.

Wexford Gardaí were keen to get the message out there that members of the public should “never, ever drive under the influence of an intoxicant”.

In this instance court proceedings are to follow.