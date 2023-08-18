Wexford documentary captures highs and lows of life with dementia

At the Premiere of the film "Buttons, Zips and Belt Buckles" written and directed by Philip Cullen about Ed Barker's journey with dementia, in The National Opera House were Philip Cullen, Ed Barker and his wife Deirdre.

Documenting a condition like dementia, the slow dimming of the brightest of lights, would be considered too painful, too heart breaking, for most people. But when her husband was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2018, Deirdre Barker set about making their time together last and making memories which would, eventually, become a feature-length documentary.

Premiering in the National Opera House last month Buttons, Zips and Belt Buckles is written and directed by Philip Cullen and invites viewers to accompany Ed Barker on his journey with dementia, a journey which currently sees him residing at Kerlogue Nursing Home.

“Deirdre said she would like me to film herself and Ed so she would have those memories, that’s how it started,” explained Philip. “Then I realised there was more to it than memories, there was a story of living with dementia. So, we hatched a plan to do a full feature on it, to highlight and raise awareness of the condition.”

"We felt it was a really important story and it hadn’t been told before, in this kind of documentary form,” Deirdre added.

With Deirdre and Ed both coming from creative backgrounds, the filming process was made that little bit easier for Philip.

“They were open and honest and wanted everyone to know exactly what they were going through. It was easy for me in that respect,” he said.

Although the film details the many peaks and troughs of the condition, Deirdre said her husband was determined to be part of something which would offer solace for those dealing with dementia.

“Right from the word go he was on board with it and said so long as it helps people it was worth doing, right to the very end he was still of the same mind even though there were some difficult things to be filmed.”

Buttons, Zips and Belt Buckles will be screened on Wednesday, October 4 at The Wexford Arts Centre.