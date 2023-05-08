Wexford director Laura Way ‘delighted’ with IFTA nomination as she reveals details of next big show

She may not have brought home the IFTA at Sunday night’s ceremony in the Royal Convention Centre in Dublin, but Laura Way’s star continues to rise, so much so that this is likely to be just the first of many nominations both home and abroad. Nominated in the Best Director category for Maxine, a drama series about the Soham murders which aired late last year, Laura found herself up against Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson (Conversations with Friends), eventual winner Dearbhla Walsh, Aoife McArdle, Paddy Breathnach, and Dathaí Keane.

“Sadly we didn’t win but even to be nominated was a pretty big deal,” said Laura following the ceremony. “Your peers nominate you so I was delighted to be chosen. I was alongside Dearbhla who, many years ago, cast me in her production of The Silence and I’ve since taken part in her directing courses, she’s been really supportive over the years and gave me a shout out when she went up on stage. It was lovely to see her get the award.”

Meanwhile, Laura now is deep into preparations for her next big production, a Paramount Plus adaptation of the Alice Hunter novel The Serial Killer’s Wife.

“It goes into production next week and should be on screens by the end of the year, hopefully November,” she said. “It’s about a woman who suspects her husband of being a serial killer, I would describe it as a psycho-sexual drama, we’ve been working on the scripts, it’s very plot driven. We were over there for recce last week at the Cliffs of Dover.”

No sooner will the Wexford director finish shooting that show when she will move on to her next work, a drama series called Dead and Buried which will be filmed in conjunction with BBC Northern Ireland and Virgin Media and is expected to start production before Christmas of this year.