Wexford dippers hope to reach €250,000 with ninth Dip in the Nip

Such is the popularity of the Wexford Dip in the Nip it has become a challenge to estimate how many are taking part.

Now in its ninth year, the event took place in an unspecified location in south Wexford in the early hours of Sunday morning last. While organisers did their level best to count those arriving in towels and flip-flops, they eventually had to abandon the abacus.

“It’s difficult to put a number on how many people took part, we counted 584 coming over the dunes via the car park but there were more people who came up the beach, there was at least 600, possibly 650-700,” said founder of the event, Eileen Rowe. “It’s steadily growing every year. We had Faye Daly (89) taking part for the second year in a row with her three daughters, she said she wants to be part of it again next year, so hopefully we’ll have a 90-year-old for our tenth dip.”

A strictly all-female event, Eileen paid tribute to the “incredible” volunteers who “get out of bed early to come down and help close off the beach”, Marian Gore from Rosslare Community and Sports Centre, the on-site bean garda, the Red Cross, and the Hope Centre staff who were out collecting on the morning with their buckets.

While the men of Wexford have yet to follow in the footsteps of their female counterparts, the dip has attracted the attention of GAA commentator Liam Spratt who gave the women a shout-out during the weekend’s county final.

With more than €200,000 raised for the Hope Centre since the event began, Eileen is hopeful that this year’s event will ultimately see the €250,000 mark passed. If you would like to support this year’s dippers you can donate at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/WexfordDipintheNip

Next year’s event will take place on August 11.