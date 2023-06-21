Wexford dementia café will place particular focus on younger people with the illness

Although primarily associated with older people, dementia can impact those in their fifties, forties, and even those in their thirties. And it is those at the start of their journey with dementia who are being specifically sought out to attend a new initiative at Grantstown Day Care Centre.

Free to attend, its first ever pop-up dementia café is being held on Friday, June 23 from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and is open to people in the community living with or concerned about dementia, their family, friends, and care professionals. Focusing on creating an informal setting, the pop-up café will include refreshments, friendship, support, helpful information and an opportunity to exchange ideas.

The centrepiece however, will be a discussion entitled ‘Providing information on the disease and supports in the area, help identify the needs of the person with dementia’ which will be presented by Laurence Collins, dementia advisor for Wexford.

“I’m hoping this dementia café can be a pre-development step towards having something here on a weekly basis. My idea is to get a service here with a particular focus on younger people with dementia and their family, I’m interested in that group who have been diagnosed unexpectedly or those who are worried about a diagnosis coming down the tracks, those who have been diagnosed but are still driving, still working. But we want to speak to both groups, those at the early stages and those who are further along, or their families,” explained general manager at Grantstown Paul Carey.

Currently the plan is to run the café once a month, but Paul is hopeful that, should it be a success, it will become a weekly event.

“This is a pre-development step towards an ambition of starting a dedicated day offered to people in the community on a Friday every week, in particular younger people experiencing an early diagnosis. Grantstown have all the physical facilities to mobilise this weekly service, however, we would need support to recruit our manpower,” he said.

And for those who are fearful of it being too clinical a setting, too much like a visit to the doctor, Paul is quick to stress it will be a very relaxed environment.

“It will be a casual setting, you won’t be joining a club, you can come in and out, use the facilities, bring your families, we’ll have music playing, refreshments, we just want to get everyone chatting,” he said. “You don’t necessarily even have to have a diagnosis, it can simply be something you’re concerned about in the future. We will be on hand to provide information and assistance.”

In addition to an appearance by Laurence Collins, Grantstown plans to invite dieticians, physiotherapists, experts on memory skills, and a wide range of other professionals during the course of the café’s run.

To find out more about the pop-up dementia café contact 051 561 016