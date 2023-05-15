Wexford dancers set for Irish National Youth Ballet Spring show in Dublin

Two Wexford dancers are set to take to the stage in the Helix in Dublin this week as part of the Irish National Youth Ballet’s Spring Production.

The talented duo of Eva Cashman and Paul Whitty will be taking the classics of ‘Paquita’ and ‘Les Patineurs’ right up to the neo-classical ‘Schubert Impromptu’ and newly commissioned piece by Nathan Cornwell titled ‘An Choill’.

Eva has been dancing with the Irish National Youth Ballet (INYB) since 2019 and has appeared with the company on Dancing With the Stars as well as at the dance convention Perform Ireland in the RDS as a soloist dancer. She has also appeared as a model for dance wear and was the Junior Cup winner in 2021.

Meanwhile, Paul joined the INYB in 2022 and has danced in roles such as the Father in The Nutcracker, travelling to Dublin each Saturday even while studying for the leaving cert.

Paul has been offered places at two prestigious schools in the UK, Northern Ballet School and Central School of Ballet, to train vocationally from September.

Tickets for the INYB Spring Season showcase are still available from thehelix.ie.