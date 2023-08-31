Wexford Credit Union set date for Special General Meeting to replace committee members who resigned en masse

A Special General Meeting (SGM) of Wexford Credit Union is to take place next week, to replace the Board Oversight Committee (BOC) which resigned en masse following a major internal dispute behind the scenes in recent weeks.

Despite the resignation of the five voluntary committee members and the Chair of the Board of Directors stepping down from his position, the new Acting Chairperson last week insisted that there was “no internal dispute”.

A meeting recently took place between senior figures at Wexford Credit Union and the Central Bank, who were monitoring the situation with interest amid reported governance issues.

The outgoing BOC has reportedly rebuffed attempts to lure them back and their resignations were eventually accepted, resulting in the requirement of a Special General Meeting. They are said to have refused to return to their positions while on particular member of the Board of Directors remained in place.

This SGM will take place online on Wednesday, September 6 at 7.30 p.m. Wexford Credit Union members wishing to attend must request a Zoom invitation online by emailing sgm@wexfordcreditunion.ie with their name, member number, member address and member email address by 2 p.m. on Monday (September 4).

Some members have criticised the decision to have the meeting online, feeling that it limits the chance for proper interaction and discussion. In fact, members who wish ask a question must also do so in advance by email to sgm@wexfordcreditunion.ie.

A vote will be taken during the meeting to determine the new members of the BOC and it will be conducted by way of an online poll facility, with each member asked to vote “yes” or “no" for each candidate.

Following the SGM, most of the Board of Directors will be hoping to draw a line under a period of internal unrest which one Credit Union source said has done “serious reputational damage” to the institution.