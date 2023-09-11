Wexford Credit Union elects new board oversight committee following mass resignation

Wexford Credit Union has elected a new board oversight committee following the mass resignation of its previous board and chairperson in July.

Those resignations, which were allegedly a result of internal disagreements within the organisation, left the credit union without any sitting board oversight committee and at risk of intervention from the Central Bank.

However, at a special general meeting held remotely on Wednesday, September 6 a new board was proposed and elected by members. Chairing the meeting, Mr Gerry Forde, who is on the board of directors at Wexford Credit Union (WCU) addressed the controversy which had engulfed the organisation since news of the resignations broke.

“The purpose of this meeting is to elect a board oversight committee, which we’re legally required to do following the resignation of the committee on July 31,” he said. “The role of the board committee is such that these resignations do not impact on the day-to-day organisation of the union, it has been very much business as usual at the union over the past few weeks.

“You may have seen a media report suggesting otherwise, but we contacted the media outlet in question and they subsequently published the correct position in a follow-up article. Some members have asked us why the board oversight committee resigned; no reason was given for the resignation, but I want to reassure all members that their decision as we understand it is in no way related to the safe guardianship of the members’ funds or other regulatory matters.”

A total of 78 WCU members attended the meeting remotely which also saw internal auditor (Brian Hayes), external auditor (Sinead Doyle from BJ Doyle and Co), legal advisor (Michael Walshe from OCWM Law) and external PR consultant (David Clerkin from Gordon MRN Assoc) in attendance.

The five names put forward for election were Mairead Healy, a former senior manager within WCU, Padraig Clancy, who had previously worked as a student within WCU, Michael Cogley, whose history with the organisation includes work with Piercestown Credit Union and The Irish League of Credit Unions, Lorraine Maher, a past director of WCU, and Lorna O’Neill, a former volunteer with WCU who has previously served on its committees.

Members were asked to vote electronically on whether they wished to see these candidates on the board with a simple yes or no option appearing on screen beside each name. All five of the candidates were approved for roles on the board oversight committee; Michael Cogley and Lorraine Maher both received 92 per cent approvals, 89 per cent of voters approved Lorna O’Neill, 84 per cent of voters approved Mairead Healy, and Padraig Clancy received 78 per cent approval.

The vote was tallied by Brian Hayes and the five candidates were subsequently elected to the board.

Concluding the meeting, Mr Forde said: “The board of directors would like to thank all of the above for putting themselves forward for these roles and it is satisfied that all are qualified and have appropriate and relevant experience to offer.”

During the meeting, a question was posed via the online messaging service asking who the current chairperson of WCU was following Brian Murphy’s resignation. The response was as follows: “Phillip O’Connor is going forward as the chairperson. As the chairperson of a board of directors of a credit union is a PCF (Pre-approval Controlled Functions) function under central bank regulations, Phillip will need to go through this process. This process is under way.”