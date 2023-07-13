Wexford creche among five premises issued with closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland

A creche in Co Wexford was among five businesses around Ireland that were served with closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in June.

Discoveryland Creche & Montessori, in Newlands Wexford town, was served with the order after FSAI inspectors deemed that there was, or was likely to be, “grave and immediate danger to public health” at the childcare facility.

Reasons for the closure, as set out in the FSAI food hygiene inspection report, included “failure to implement adequate procedures to control pests”.

The closure notice was issued to Discoveryland Creche & Montessori on June 13, and was subsequently lifted on June 19.

"There was evidence of rodent infestation,” the report outlined. “Rodent droppings were observed under a sink in the baby changing room. Rodent droppings were also observed on a shelf and behind a fridge in the kitchen of the baby room.

"In this kitchen, a toaster and fruit juice cartons for consumption by children were on the same shelf where rodent droppings were found,” the report continued.

"In a second pre-school room, rodent droppings were found on a kitchen shelf adjacent to tea towels.”

In the report, dated June 13, the FSAI inspector noted that in a post control report dated the previous day (June 12), “there was evidence of rodent activity in the baby room under the sink and in the changing area”.

The inspector continued: “No remedial action was being undertaken to rectify this at the time of my inspection. There has been a history of pest activity at this premises since November 2022, according to pest control records.

"The findings present a serious risk of contamination of food, food contact materials and equipment throughout the premises, as mice transmit harmful pathogens through their droppings and urine, and as such present a grave and immediate danger to public health,” the FSAI inspector said.

Other areas of concern that were highlighted by the inspector included lunches containing high-risk foods such as cooked rice and pasta being stored at ambient temperature on a window sill for over 2.5 hours. There was insufficient fridge capacity in pre-school rooms, with one fridge in the baby room was operating at 9.6C at the time of inspection.

Shelving where food and food serving equipment were stored were found to be in an unclean state, as well as a lack of adequate cleaning and disinfection measures.

The other premises which were closed in June included: Shi Wang Yun (restaurant/café), 106 Parnell Street, Dublin 1; Iceland Ireland, Unit 4, Bargaintown Complex, Greencastle Retail Park, Malahide Road, Coolock; Lynn's Pantry (foods of non-animal origin processing), Backwood, Cloneygowan, Tullamore, Offaly; The Music Café, Grattan House, 1 Wellington Quay, Dublin 2.