Wexford County Council urged to reveal contingency plan as firefighters begin industrial action

Wexford Fire Service and Gardaí at the scene of the fire on the corner of Rowe Street and Lower John Street in Wexford. Photo: Padraig Grant

Wexford County Council are being called upon to clearly explain their contingency plan in the face of an all out strike by firefighters across the county and country.

The escalating industrial action got under way today (Tuesday), with fire personnel no longer participating in any drills or training, but still responding to calls.

If the dispute over pay and conditions is still not resolved by June 13, there will be rolling closures of stations, meaning 50% of fire stations in Co Wexford will close.

Finally, if an agreement still hasn’t been found, it will result in an all-out strike from June 20, however, the fire fighters have stated that they’ll be “legally and morally bound to attend life-threatening calls in the communities we serve”.

Having raised the plight of retained firefighters on several occasions in the chambers of Wexford County Council, Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde is calling on the people of Wexford to support the firefighters, as well as calling on the local authority to publicly state what contingency plans will be put in place in the event of an all-out strike.

"Half of our stations in Co Wexford will be out of action from June 20,” Cllr Forde said. “I think Wexford County Council has to explain clearly to people what contingency plans are being put in place throughout this industrial action. We haven’t been informed to date.”

Cllr Forde says that the working conditions endured by firefighters in Wexford are deplorable and they deserve the support of the people. Having battled serious fires at Lower John Street in Wexford, at an apartment complex in New Ross and forest fires at Raven Point in the past week, the vital role played by our fire service is sharply in focus.

"Unfortunately, I think this situation will have to go the distance,” Cllr Forde said. “The Minister (Darragh O’Brien) seems really reluctant to act, despite assurances he gave us here in Wexford when he visited the last time.

"Having spoken to local firemen, nobody wants a strike. They have very much been forced into this position. Minister O’Brien promised to address the issue and he needs to act now before it goes any further.

"He had asked for a full study of the retained fire service and it’s pretty clear that they are working under draconian conditions. I’d ask people to support these people who are vital to our community and who support us in our greatest hours of need.

"In my opinion, no other group of workers in the country are subjected to the kind of conditions imposed on our firefighters. Many of them need to draw down social welfare, struggle to put a roof over their heads and struggle to find any kind of work/life balance at all. They have been pushed to this point and I completely support them.”