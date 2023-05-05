Wexford County Council to send ‘warning letter’ to pig farm after An Bord Pleanála ruling

On the unanimous say-so of the elected members of the Rosslare Municipal District, Wexford County Council is to send a “warning letter” to the owners of a controversial pig farm near Killinick.

For years, residents have complained about the odour emanating from the pig farm at Killuger, operated by Premier Pigs Ltd, and this led Wexford County Council to submit a case to An Bord Pleanála.

The case focused on two main points; whether the current use of the existing agricultural shed to house pigs is a change of use and whether the additional floor area, the construction of slatted tanks, the raised ground level and the addition of concrete ramp is or is not development or is or is not exempted development.

The planning authority subsequently found in favour of the local authority and at the latest meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District, Cathaoirleach Cllr Lisa McDonald and her fellow councillors sought immediate action.

"You only have to open a window in the area to smell the issue,” Cllr Jim Codd said. “These people have been left in limbo for long enough.”

The Cathaoirleach agreed and sought the immediate assistance of the enforcement section.

"I want a report on this for our next meeting,” she said. “Also, I’m tabling a motion that planning enforcement need to send a warning letter to the owners stating that the pig farm is in fact deemed a development as per An Bord Pleanála’s ruling.”

Describing ABP’s findings as “a good win” for locals, Cllr McDonald previously stated that Premier Pigs would face enforcement action unless they applied for planning permission, a process that was likely to be costly.