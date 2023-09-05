Wexford County Council to launch five-year plan for the arts

Wexford County Council (WCC) will launch its County Arts Plan 2023-2027 in County Hall on Wednesday, September 13 at 11 a.m. This five-year plan came about after an extensive consultation process throughout Co Wexford in 2022, which fed into the current County Arts Plan and The Culture and Creativity Strategy.

Commenting on the plan Wexford County Council Cathaoirleach Councillor John Fleming stated, “This is a dynamic plan with a real purpose; to make Wexford a better place to live and a more creative space for all. I would like to congratulate every one involved in its development and I look forward to supporting its implementation over the coming years.”

Tom Enright Chief Executive added, “Wexford County Council has always taken, a proactive and innovative approach to local arts development since the establishment of the first Arts Office within the county council almost thirty years ago. Today Wexford has an enviable reputation as a county that excels in the arts, with a strong artistic and cultural identity, which Wexford County Council is proud of and committed to supporting and developing into the future”.

All are welcome to attend this launch in County Hall, which will be followed by refreshments and a performance by artist Stephen James Smith with music from Basciville.