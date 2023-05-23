Wexford County Council to issue legal proceedings against Premier Pigs Ltd following inspection of farm
Simon BourkeWexford People
Wexford County Council (WCC) is to issue legal proceedings against the owner of Premier Pigs Ltd due to a breach of planning regulations on its farm in Killinick. Last month, following an investigation of the farm, An Bord Pleanala (ABP) concluded that the owner of the farm was guilty of “an intensification of use” and that recent upgrades to the farm were not permitted.