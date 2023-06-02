Wexford County Council to distribute kitchen packs for National Food Waste Recycling Week

At the launch of National Food Waste Recycling Week in Wexford County Council were Gerry Forde (Chief Engineer Wexford County Council), Frank Burke (Climate Officer Co-OrdinatorWexford County Council), Jonathan Dunne (Department of the Environment) , Cllr George Lawlor (Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council), Cliona Connolly (Environmental Officer Wexford County Council) and Clare Kelly (Climate Action Officer WExford County Council)

Sometimes, the sheer scale of the action required in the coming years to combat climate change can almost be overwhelming. At Wexford County Council headquarters, Cathaoirleach George Lawlor gathered with staff and officials to promote a small change we can all make which will go a long way.

Now in its second year, the National Food Waste Recycling week runs from June 5 to 11 and is managed by MyWaste and supported by local authorities and the Department of the Environment. It essentially stresses that “separating food waste is a positive climate action that we can all make”.

Free food waste kitchen packs are set to be distributed around the county in support of the initiative.

“The campaign aims to encourage everyone to recycle food waste by providing practical advice along with hints and tips on how easy it is to recycle and get everyone involved,” Cllr Lawlor said.

“Food waste is a big issue, as wasted food can sometimes end up in landfill where it will produce methane which is a harmful greenhouse gas; this combined with the resources used to get the food to us, the consumers, and then wasting this food can have significant impacts on the environment.

"The recycling of food waste diverts this important resource from landfill and allows it to be transformed into renewable energy and fertilisers for horticulture and agriculture use in Ireland.”

Cliona Connolly from the Environment Section said that the campaign aims to ensure that people understand that food waste needs to be fully separated from all packaging to prevent contamination at compost and anaerobic digestion facilities.

“I would encourage all to attend one of our events during National Food Waste Recycling Week and pick up their free food waste caddy pack,” she said.

Free food waste kitchen packs will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Gorey Household Recycling Centre on June 7; Enniscorthy Household Recycling Centre on June 8; Holmestown Household Recycling Centre, Barntown, Wexford on June 9 and New Ross Recycling Centre on June 10.