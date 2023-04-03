Wexford County Council taking action to stop illegal dumping on site of former town landfill in Carcur

Wexford County Council has taken action stop extensive illegal dumping at the location of the former Carcur landfill which has been closed for many years.

Lorry loads of material have been transported onto the site to create earth embankments with the aim of preventing people from accessing the area to dump rubbish.

Cllr John Hegarty told senior environment engineer Gerry Forde that he was contacted by local residents wondering if development was taking place on the site. A number of families live in an unauthorised encampment in nearby Park.

Mr Forde said there is an historic landfill at Carcur which is currently being utilised for illegal dumping and to prevent this happening, earth embankments are being built to stop people accessing the site.

Cllr Hegarty asked if those responsible were coming through the encampment or gaining alternative access and he was informed that it was both.

"There is no development happening out there. We are aware that a lot of illegal dumping has been taking place in the area and the work is to stop that,” said the engineer.