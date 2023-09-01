Wexford County Council issues ‘do not swim’ notices for two popular beaches

Wexford County Council is urging members of the public not to swim at two popular Wexford beaches after testing showed elevated levels of enterococci bacteria.

A ‘Do Not Swim’ notice has been issued for Duncannon Beach, while an advisory notice has also been put in place for St Helen’s Beach following testing.

In a statement, Wexford County Council said:

"Following consultation with the HSE, it is necessary to issue “Do not swim” warning notices at Duncannon Beach and an Advisory Notice for St. Helen’s Beach in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health."

The local authority stated that further samples had been taken at both beaches today (Friday) and results are expected on Sunday, September 3, at which point “bathing prohibition notices will be reviewed”.

In addition, the council’s Environmental Technical Team are investigating the matter fully.

Enterococci are bacteria that live in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, including humans, and therefore indicate possible contamination of streams and rivers by fecal waste.

Further information will be issued in the coming days through the media and the council’s website.