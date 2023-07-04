Wexford County Council ‘forensically examine’ illegal rubbish to try and prosecute culprits

Wexford County Council has asked members of the public not to submit names of illegal dumpers unless they are willing to be a witness in court. A discussion regarding fly-tipping at the monthly meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District revealed how council officials “forensically” examine all bags of rubbish found to be dumped illegally as they work to prosecute the culprit.

And Councillor Jim Codd was particularly keen to discover “what clown” had recently dumped 12 bags of rubbish into a quiet rural river. “The 12 bags of rubbish in Tottenhamgreen, did you go through them and try to find what clown threw them in?” he asked environmental engineer Gerry Forde. “In cases of illegal dumping, can you go through them and try and get a name and address, because to go and throw 12 bags into a shallow river at the height of summer is nothing short of being destructive to nature.

"What that would have done to the river would have been horrible. It’s beyond belief, to hell with the fish life, to hell with tourism, to hell with the locals.”

Mr Forde said every bag is checked to “the last to get evidence” and brought to Holmestown where they’re “examined forensically”.

“Do the council have to find the name or can we open them and go through it?" enquired Cllr Frank Staples.

“Some members of the public do come to us but you have to follow that through and be a witness in court and not everyone is willing to do that, so it’s better to let us do it,” answered Mr Forde.

Meanwhile, Cllr Codd had a further request which, in light of the previous discussion, seemed strangely out of place.

“Could we get rid of the bins in Duncormick, in the housing estate?” he asked. “They’ve been there for four years or more and were never once, from the day they put in, emptied. Nature has since taken its course and started to break down the contents of the bin and so now you can put in another bit into it, they’re compost bins at this stage. The locals have taken to taping up the bins to try and stop people from emptying into them and other people are then taking the tape off, is there any chance we could get rid of them?”

“We’ll look after that,” said Mr Forde.