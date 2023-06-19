Wexford County Council Chair accuses colleague of ‘political cowardice’ – ‘He’s running with the hare and hunting with the hound’

The photograph which shows Cllr Leonard Kelly and Cllr Joe Sullivan pictured with people protesting the controversial Courtown land swap deal. Cllr Kelly later voted in favour of the deal, while Cllr Sullivan voted against.

The Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council has accused one of his council colleagues of “political cowardice”.

Labour councillor George Lawlor accused his independent colleague Leonard Kelly of “running with the hare and hunting with the hound” following the publication of a recent photo of Cllr Kelly outside of Wexford County Council headquarters.

In the photograph, Cllr Kelly was photographed with residents protesting a controversial Courtown land swap deal which the councillors were to vote on in the meeting. They carried placards saying “No to the land swap”.

However, Cllr Lawlor pointed out, “less than an hour later, Cllr Kelly voted in favour of the land swap deal”.

While the Cathaoirleach himself voted the same way, he felt it was disingenuous for Cllr Kelly to have his photo taken with the protestors in advance.

“If you insist on being all things to everyone then you just end up being nothing to anybody,” Cllr Lawlor blasted. “As elected members of a local authority it is absolutely incumbent upon us that we do our best by the people who elect us and not run with hare and hunt with the hound in an effort to be popular.

"For me and I know for many of my colleagues on Wexford Co. Council that just doesn’t wash.

"I thought it was absolutely ridiculous to see a public rep stand in for a photo with the protestors and then less than an hour later, go and vote against them.”

Shocked by his colleague’s comments, Cllr Kelly explained: “Upon until the point I was sitting in the chamber, I didn’t know how I’d vote. I believe in people’s right to protest and make their voice heard and, as a courtesy, I thought it was important to stop and listen to them. I never claimed that I was voting one way or the other. There was a photographer there, I was asked to stand in for the photo and I did. That’s it.

"I think it’s a little bit sad that Cllr Lawlor feels the need to get personal on this. He must be conscious of an election coming up next year or something. But I believe in listening to people’s views.

"I find it bizarre that Cllr Lawlor would feel the need to voice that opinion. I’m still quite unsure on the Courtown land swap, but I stand over my decision. The people of Courtown still need to be listened to and there’s a long way to go before that hotel is built there. I’d have hoped that, as Cathaoirleach, Cllr Lawlor would be more concerned with that than lashing out at his colleagues.”

Shocked at having to respond to the allegations made by Cllr Lawlor, Cllr Kelly finished by saying: “If that’s Cllr Lawlor’s style of politics, he’s welcome to it.”