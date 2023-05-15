Wexford councillors warned about behaviour after officials ‘harangued’ at monthly meetings
Simon BourkeWexford People
All 34 councillors in Co Wexford have received an email warning them about their conduct in monthly meetings following a series of heated debates in recent months. On foot of what Cathaoirleach George Lawlor described as the “haranguing of officials”, County Secretary Michael Drea was compelled to send the email reminding councillors of their responsibilities as public representatives.