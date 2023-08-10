Wexford Councillors seek special meeting amid growing concerns over firefighters strike – ‘When a tragedy does happen, it’ll be the Minister’s fault’

Another escalation of strike action is planned from August 19, as well as a large public protest rally in Wexford town.

Firefighters Goran Kurkutovic and Jack O'Leary on the picket line in the rain at Wexford Fire Station last week.

A group of Wexford councillors have made an official request for a special meeting of the local authority to be called to discuss major concerns over escalating strike action among Wexford’s firefighters.

The past couple of weeks have seen rolling closures at fire stations across the county, with two stations coming off call each day, meaning resources would have to come from further away to respond to incidents in those towns.

It’s now been revealed that there will be an escalation in strike action from August 19 unless an agreement is reached, which will see three of Wexford’s five stations not responding to emergency calls.

Fearing that lives and property are being put at risk, five Wexford councillors have submitted an official request for an emergency meeting of the local authority to discuss the matter.

The request, signed by Sinn Féin councillors Tom Forde, Davy Hynes and Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, Aontú councillor Jim Codd and Independent Leonard Kelly was sent to Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council John Fleming this (Thursday) morning.

The statement from all five councillors asked for the opportunity to “discuss what measures and contingencies are in place, what will be put in place, and also what Wexford County Council can do to best support our fire service.”

It’s also been suggested that a delegation of firefighters should attend the meeting to give their perspective on matters and point out some of the problems they are facing.

The call of the five councillors is likely to find favour among many more of their council colleagues, however, with time being of the essence and only five signatures required under standing orders, the current signatories were all that were required to push for a meeting.

“This escalation is extremely worrying, but I think that the firefighters are right to take the only course of action available to them,” Cllr Tom Forde said. “At the end of the day, it’s a long way from the fire station in New Ross to Gorey if a serious incident takes place and it’s putting lives, homes and families in danger.

"The government and the Minister have had plenty of notice from the firefighters about these escalations, but the fire service are being met with a wall of silence.

"It's inevitable that something serious will happen here and if there is a tragedy, I’ll certainly be blaming the Minister and the government.”

Under standing orders, once a request for a special meeting of Wexford County Council is submitted, the Cathaoirleach is obliged to respond within seven days.

Coinciding with the escalation of strike action, members of Wexford Fire Service are hosting a public protest rally at 11.30 a.m. on Saturday, August 19. They are asking the public to get behind them and meet them at Wexford Fire Station in Clonard before marching to The Bullring in the town centre and then on up to The Lockout Gates in The Faythe, a symbolic location.

"I’d encourage people to get their feet on the street and support our firefighters,” Cllr Forde said. “The service is on its knees at the moment and it won’t survive. The fire service does such a good job of protecting us, it’s now time for people to stand up and protect our fire service.”