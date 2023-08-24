Wexford councillors say Garda Commissioner ‘out of touch with reality’ as drugs squad to be disbanded

The news that garda drug squads and community policing units in Co Wexford are to be disbanded from November of this year has been greeted with disbelief in some quarters.

The decision is part of a proposed overhaul to the garda rostering system put forward by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris as the force deals with a shortfall of personnel.

Particularly galling is the loss of a dedicated drug squad in the county. In recent times, Wexford has seen numerous violent incidents take place in broad daylight in the presence of the passing public. “It’s drugs,” one garda source said exasperated following one flare-up. “It’s all drugs.”

As well as this, Wexford has seen overdoses, drug deaths and discarded drugs paraphernalia, all issues that may point towards the ongoing requirement of a dedicated drug squad and community policing.

Elected representatives across Wexford could scarcely believe the news.

"At a time when we have the greatest drugs scourge we have ever faced the notion that we would reduce or disband drug units is quite ridiculous,” said Labour councillor George Lawlor.

"Also, we have also seen the positive impact that community policing has had and how the officers dedicated to these areas can intervene in situations before they fester, and also come face-to-face with young people in particular and help to divert them away from possible criminality.

"It is clear that the commissioner is completely out of touch with the reality of what’s happening on the ground, and it’s also clear now how there is such dissatisfaction with the rank-and-file members of the Gardaí with the performance of Commissioner Drew Harris.

Referencing recent multi-million euro cocaine seizures at Rosslare Europort, Aontú councillor Jim Codd was similarly perplexed.

"At a time when the county is obviously being used as a landing point for drug cartels, and when our communities are being severely damaged from the effects of illegal drug use, we are getting rid of our drug squad. Does this make any sense?

"I’m calling on all of our elected reps and political parties to join together and fight these outrageous changes.”

Sinn Féin councillor Davy Hynes feels that, as a society, we are failing to tackle the drugs epidemic and these garda changes only serve as further evidence of that.

"I think this thing has to be hammered,” he blasted. “The people making these decisions have no idea what life is like on the ground for ordinary people. They should be expanding these drug squads if anything. I really don’t know what the hell is going on, but there seems to be no interest from the powers that be in seriously solving the drugs issue.”