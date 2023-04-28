Wexford councillors brand wait for plans on Carne Pier ‘a complete joke’

The Environment Section of Wexford County Council invoked the wrath of the elected members of the Rosslare Municipal District at the April meeting, as they grew increasingly frustrated at a lack of visual plans for Carne Pier.

The beauty spot which sees thousands of tourists and beach-goers every year has long been in line for some public realm works to improve the overall visitor experience.

Visibly annoyed by a lack of plans or drawings to peruse, Independent councillor Ger Carthy wanted to bring the Chief Executive of Wexford County Council down from his office in county hall to explain the delays.

"We had a small plane crash down there and the fire engines were broke up getting down there,” Cllr Carthy recalled. “Now nearly two years later there's still nothing done. I asked for drawings of Carne Pier on several occasions, for the seating area and the plans down there. I'm a very busy man. I haven’t time to be asking and asking. I want those drawings by the end of the meeting and if George or Gerry Forde (in the Environment Section) have a problem with their hearing, maybe we can help them out by putting it in an email."

Getting even further enraged, Cllr Carthy went one further.

"I’d ask that the Director get the Chief Executive down here now,” he said. “I've had enough of this inaction. This is a joke.”

The independent councillor's frustrations were, however, shared by Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District Lisa McDonald.

"This is the number one spot for local kids to go to the beach during the summer," she said. “This has to be done.”

"It’s nonsense," Cllr Carthy jumped back in again. “All we're getting here is a complete rehash of what we had 12 months ago. It should be called a ‘no action report’.”

Seeking to move things along, Cllr McDonald asked the officials: "Can we agree to have Carne Pier ready for summer by June please? Also, can we have those drawings one week from today? We’ve waited long enough.”

Cllr Jim Codd also found it bemusing to be left waiting so long to get drawings and plans.

"What are we meant to tell the active community groups in these areas, when we’re fighting it out month after month over small things like drawings?” he asked.

Firing a parting shot, Cllr Carthy blasted: "These things are only a priority in certain areas where lads have mobile homes and that type of thing.”