Wexford councillor seeks assurances after raw sewage left pouring over pier at beauty spot

During the Easter bank holiday weekend, visitors to the picturesque Kilmore Quay were greeted with an awful stench at the pier.

A problem meant that raw, untreated sewage was freely flowing from manholes onto the pier, down on top of the fishing boats and out into the harbour near the beach, a spot that’s very popular with sea-swimmers.

Aontú councillor Jim Codd was on the scene that weekend, warning people to stay back until council crews arrived and at at the April meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District, he sought concrete assurances that such a situation would not arise again.

“We need to assure our guests and tousits in Kilmore Quay, as well as the fishermen down there, that we won’t see a situation again whereby raw sewage is flowing out of manholes and across the walkway.

"It was awful. It was flowing down on top of the boats – generally a pristine environment where these fishermen work, and they were expected to be able to clean up, turn things around and go out to sea the next day.

"I’m told some sort of industrial pipe was blocked and I want assurances that this won’t happen again. I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the fishermen of Kilmore Quay for their patience. If they had dumped offal or something in the harbour, the authorities would come down on them very quickly. But we had a situation where raw sewage was flowing out and running by the beach where people are swimming.

"It brought to mind the Mayor of Amity in Jaws," Cllr Codd continued. “People were being assured that everything was A-okay down there. But it can't be if there’s raw sewage running out into the water by the beach.

"We need assurances that this won't happen again. This cannot happen at the height of summer.”

Ken Jones from the water section at Wexford County Council took the opportunity to thank council staff for responding quickly on the weekend in question. He said he was “assured that this won’t happen again” and that, as soon as new wastewater treatment facilities come online in July, there definitely won’t be any further problems of this nature.