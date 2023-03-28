Wexford councillor says repairing same roads over and over again is ‘definition of madness’
Simon BourkeWexford People
In a rare show of affection a Rosslare councillor has compared an entire department of Wexford County Council (WCC) to one of the greatest minds of the 20th century. This unusual exchange occurred during the March meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) as roads engineer Mark Collins outlined the extent of the challenge facing he and his colleagues for the remainder of 2023.