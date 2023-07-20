Wexford councillor estimates up to 50 local authority houses left idle by absentee tenants

Despite council housing officials previously stating that they didn’t believe it was a major concern, the issue of absentee council tenants raised its head once again at the July meeting of Wexford County Council.

With reasonable regularity, councillors have stated reported examples of people holding onto council tenancies, but not actually living in the properties. Thus, county council homes are being left vacant in the midst of a housing crisis.

The latest to raise the topic was Labour councillor George Lawlor who suggested there needed to be some kind of campaign to encourage people to report absentee tenants to the local authority.

"I’m hearing several examples of council houses that are rented but not lived in,” he said. “I think it’s time that we started to gather more information on this type of thing. It’s absolutely criminal that someone would be granted a local authority house and only return to it once a day to feed a cat, as was one example I’ve been given. I’d estimate that there are about 50 council houses across the county left idle like this at least.”

Acting Director of Services Gerry Forde replied: “It would be a huge concern if council houses are not being lived in and we’d ask members to bring any examples directly to us so we can look into it.”

Cllr Lawlor then suggested “how about a campaign, which encourages neighbours to report this type of thing. I know of one house, for example, that has nobody living in it for the last four years. It’s ridiculous.”

Mr Forde said he would look into the matter and see what they could do.