Wexford councillor condemns ‘racist’ commentary around video of woman urinating on the street

A Wexford councillor has criticized some of the racist commentary around a video circulating over the weekend, which shows a woman pulling down her trousers and urinating on the wall of a Wexford business just off the Main Street in broad daylight.

The woman involved leans against the wall on Henrietta Street and urinates in full view of passers-by in the town centre, some of whom are young children.

As the woman in the video appears to be wearing a hijab, it has drawn certain racially-motivated commentary and has been hijacked on social media by groups that are critical of Ireland’s immigration policy.

Having engaged with quite a few people posting the video online, Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde said that he was disappointed by some of the racism which had emerged as a result and found it “worrying” how quickly the incident was aligned to race and immigration.

"I genuinely believe that if this was a white person, it wouldn’t stand out so much,” Cllr Forde said. “I really don’t think this is related to immigration at all. I’d be keen to make the point that the person in this video either potentially has mental health issues or was intoxicated. Those are issues that exist across many different cultures and races.

"There are plenty of anti-social issues around the Main Street which have been well covered lately. I don’t think this is something that’s related to race at all. I’ve worked with many immigrants over the years from many different backgrounds and they are some of the finest people you could meet.”

With immigration having become an emotive subject on social media in recent times, Cllr Forde was shocked at just how quickly this video and the subsequent commentary around it had spread.

"I do think this is worrying,” he said. “I’d ask people to stop and think before they post things online. We don’t know where the woman in this video is from or anything about her. Again, I’d say that if it was a white person, it wouldn’t generate the same reaction. You rarely hear people suggesting that an English person should be ‘sent home’ if they do something silly or disgusting.

"I would also stress that we absolutely need a certain level of immigration in this country,” he concluded. “For example, we wouldn’t have a functioning health service without it. I do think that people should be properly vetted carefully etc, but at the end of the day we need a certain level of immigration and we shouldn’t tar all people with the same brush.

"It’s still in living memory that there were signs up in the UK that stated ‘no blacks, no dogs, no Irish’ and I think that’s something we should remember.”