Wexford council to reinstate cladding on section of Cromwellsfort wall, as legal dispute surrounds another

Nearly two years after a crumbling section of wall at Cromwellsfort resulted in the Mulgannon Road being closed for some eight weeks, fencing has been erected at another part of the wall after large pieces of stone cladding fell onto the pedestrian path below.

Two years on from the first incident, the stone cladding on the original section of wall has yet to be replaced as a legal dispute continues between Wexford County Council and the developer over who is ultimately responsible.

However, in this latest instance, Labour councillor George Lawlor was able to confirm that work to restore the stone cladding is being undertaken by the local authority, as this section of wall falls under its remit.

"The council is replacing the stone cladding on this section," he said. “It remains fenced off and should be completed shortly. There is a dispute with the developer over the other section of wall (from 2021) and that’s why that section has not yet been restored.

"From a structural point of view, the wall is sound. It’s just the stone cladding that needs to be replaced. Hopefully this will be completed in the coming weeks.”