Wexford construction company nominated for prestigious award for work on upgrading Arts Centre

The company responsible for the renovation and refurbishment of the Wexford Arts Centre have been nominated for a prestigious ICE (Irish Construction Excellence) award for its work on the project. Based in Bree near Enniscorthy, McKelan Construction started work on the Arts Centre in May 2021, completing the project in October of the following year.

The project involved the renovation and reuse of the existing Cornmarket building and the construction of a new wing incorporating a new entrance, additional gallery and workshop space and upgraded dressing rooms and toilets. The extension was also sympathetic to the old town wall which is almost 250 years old, with all its historic features preserved.

"The renovation project required the closure of the Arts Centre for the interior work and saw us combine the old with the new in a way that complements both elements,” said Managing Director of McKelan Construction Sean McKelvie. “We had to be mindful of working on a landmark building while marrying it together with a new modern construction and ensuring a seamless combination.”

Established in 2003, McKelan Construction Ltd was co-founded by Sean McKelvie and the late John Whelan. The company is currently carrying out new builds in Dundrum and Goatstown in Co Dublin as well as a one-off house in Castleknock which will feature an external swimming pool. It is also working on a commercial car showroom in Swords costing €10m.

"While these jobs are keeping us very busy we are always interested in the next exciting new project,” said Sean.

Employing 25 staff with an additional 120 members working on a sub-contract basis, McKelan Construction works “closely with leading architects and engineers, using the very best building products and methods...to deliver the highest quality construction”.

“We still see ourselves as a young and vibrant company. We’re always striving for improvement and pride ourselves on the quality of our finish and price competitiveness. We’re hoping that 2023 will be another successful one for us,” added Sean.

McKelan Construction has been nominated for an ICE award in the Public Heritage category. The awards take place on April 27 in the Convention Centre in Dublin. You can vote for McKelan as Project of the Year by visiting: https://iceawards.ie/project-of-the-year-award/

Closing date for voting is March 31.