Wexford composer Liam Bates ‘nervously excited’ about world premiere of viola concerto in St Iberius Church

The talented Wexford composer Liam Bates admits to feeling “scared and excited” in equal measure as the date draws closer for the world premiere of his newly-commissioned viola concerto in St Iberius Church.

The concerto will be performed publicly for the first time on Sunday, April 30 at 3pm as part of the Music for Wexford concert series by the Musici Ireland chamber ensemble and solo violist Beth McNinch, who commissioned the work.

"If I’m honest, the thought of the first performance of this new viola concerto, is scaring me more than anything else I have previously written”, he said, adding that nonetheless he is also “dead excited” and he “loved every aspect of it.”

"Writing a work of substance that closely observes the intricacies and nature of a particular instrument is a fascinating challenge and humbling experience. It feels a bit like being the mirror responsible for reflecting the instrument’s full potential and beauty to the world.”

The Kilmore native shared insights into the writing of the work ahead of the Music for Wexford concert premiere. “Early on in the compositional process, the mind begins to conjure all sorts of images, perhaps as a response to the sound world that starts to evolve.

"On this particular journey I found myself walking among the awe-inspiring giant redwood trees of Sierra Nevada which, even in the imagination, triggers strong and fertile sensations.

"Imagery is a very important and natural part of my process, immersing in an imaginary experience, breathing in the clean air, observing the life-teeming environment, somehow plants ideas, not necessarily musical ones, but certainly emotional ones, signposting more clearly the direction the music might take.

"The more you dive into music as a professional musician, the more you realise you don’t know and how much more there is still to discover. Although I have composed for viola in an orchestral setting, I was yet to realise certain technical issues around writing for the instrument as a solo virtuoso.

He said that in his initial attempts, he had overlooked the fact that the viola has a larger body size than the violin but thanks to the wonderful violist Beth McNinch and her patient demonstrations, he came to understand the viola a little better.

Liam who is famed for his Christmas musical Noel in collaboration with the Wexford writer Eoin Colfer, and also Heroes of the Helen Blake, said he is “thrilled” to put out the new work, out, describing it as “an unashamedly melodic” piece that will take the audience on an exciting and uplifting journey, showcasing the viola’s unique and beautiful sound and celebrating its soulful and versatile nature.

The Music for Wexford event will begin with a conversation with Liam about the commissioning of the new work, followed by the performance at 3.30pm. Tickets from www.eventbrite.ie.