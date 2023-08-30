Wexford community rallies around couple devastated by house fire – ‘There’s nothing left but a shell’

Sophie Connolly, Maria Moran and Noel Moran standing in the gutted kitchen, where the roof is in need of replacing.

A tight-knit community in South Wexford is rallying around a local couple whose lives have been turned upside down after their home was gutted by a huge fire.

Noel and Maria Moran were following their normal daily routine and had left their home at Harriestown, Ballymitty, to go to work. Noel hadn’t been long gone when his phone rang. It was a neighbour informing him that plumes of smoke were coming from his home, with huge flames visible from the rear of the house.

The fire service were called and Noel immediately rushed home, but the house was engulfed in flames. There was little he could do but watch as all their worldly possessions went up in smoke.

"It’s nothing but a shell left here,” he said. “I’m standing here in the kitchen looking out at the sky above me. The roof is completely gone.

"I’m shovelling out things into a skip that I’ve had since I was a child. Things I’ve had for 27 years, all of the rally stuff I’ve collected over the years...it’s all gone. I looked out at one of the shovels of stuff I was taking out and came across Maria’s grandfather’s war medals.”

The couple have been left with very little to their name following the devastating fire.

"There was very little could be salvaged,” Noel said. “I’m back to work tomorrow and I’ll have to go into town and buy new work pants and that type of thing. All of my clothes were destroyed.”

In terms of what caused the blaze, it seems that a fuse box is the most likely source.

"A neighbour of ours saw the smoke and knocked the door,” Noel explains, recalling the events of last Wednesday morning. “He knocked on the door and got no answer. We were gone to work, as was Maria’s son Conor and his girlfriend who are staying with us. He went around the back and saw huge flames coming from the kitchen. Then I got a call in work to say that the house was on fire.”

Apart from their possessions, Noel and Maria lost their family pet as well.

"Look, we’re all okay and that’s the main thing,” Noel said. “The only loss was the poor unfortunate cat. That was a hard one to take, because it was like a part of the family. We had him 13 years and he was a housecat who only went outside when it suited him.

"Apart from that though, the main thing is that we’re all okay. Most things can be replaced, but you can’t replace a life.”

Now staying at Noel’s mother’s house temporarily, Noel and Maria face a difficult task to get back on their feet.

"The roof on the back of the house is completely gone,” Noel said. “The whole house is pretty much gutted. The front rooms were even destroyed by smoke and water damage. We have a group of lads coming in this week to try and stabilise the roof.”

With Noel working for Pure Oil and Maria running ‘Maria’s Cupán Tae’ in Foulksmills, the pair are very well known in the South Wexford community. Having spear-headed various fundraisers for other causes in the past, the couple were humbled to find the local community digging deep to help them in their own hour of need. A GoFundMe fundraiser has already raised in excess of €13,000 and donations continue to fly in.

"Our neighbours and friends and family have been unbelievable since it happened,” Noel said. “They’ve organised fundraisers and a fundraising night here locally. I suppose it really does give you a lift when people are so good. At the moment, our insurance covers very little, so we’re just trying to work our way through that whole process while trying to get back on our feet in some way.”

Local councillor Jim Codd was heartened by the response of the local community to the Morans’ plight.

"I can only imagine how devastating it must be to go to work one morning and then have your whole life turned upside down,” he said. “I’d encourage people to help out in any way that they can, either by contributing to the GoFundMe or by attending the fundraising night on Friday, September 8 at The Railway Inn in Baldwinstown.

"It’s heart-breaking for the two of them. They had just embarked on a new business venture and life was looking so good. Now they have to start all over again. But above all, the most important thing is that nobody lost their life bar the poor family cat. It’s cold comfort now, but it could have been worse.”

You can donate for the fundraiser to help the Morans via GoFundMe by searching for “House Ruined and now inhabitable due to fire” or you can attend the fundraiser at The Railway Inn in Baldwinstown on Friday, September 8, at 8 p.m. A bike run will also take place on the day, kicking off at 6.30 p.m. and all support is greatly appreciated.