Wexford community preserving the past and looking to the future with new facilities

Creating a focal point for the local community and preserving the past for the generations to follow are at the heart of recent works at Murrintown Community Centre. While the foreboding presence of a pikeman, made from 1200-year-old bog oak, will ensure the next generation understand and appreciate the sacrifices of their ancestors, the opening of a new remote working hub offers high-speed broadband and state-of-the-art facilities for the local people.

Speaking ahead of the grand opening of the new facilities, local councillor Lisa McDonald explained how she and the community members were working to provide “something for everyone” at the centre.

"We received LEADER funding for the lighting along the perimeter of the walking track and have developed the top part of the park as a reflective garden,” she explained. “We’ve also used Town and Village Renewal funding to build an outdoor coffee shop and a remote working hub with high-speed broadband where people can come and work for the day."

Inside the building, a collection of photos shows Murrintown through the ages taken by Paddy Sills, shows how the village has developed over the years. Those photos, along with the pikeman, will stand as testament to the people who helped establish what was once just a simple crossroads.

“The way into the forge where they made the pikes for 1798 were made is just across the road,” said Cllr McDonald. “If we don’t preserve this history for the next generations they won’t understand what it’s about. A lot of this building wasn’t being utilised, now that it is we want to get people down here, to become a focus for the community, the one thing we’ve missed in Murrintown is a space where everybody could find something. It’s now a hive of activity and that’s the aim.”

The trail itself is 800m long and is fully wheelchair accessible; it also contains an area with newly-planted native Irish trees donated by sponsors, an area which will, in time, become a place for reflection

“When you look at town parks, and how much money they cost, this is something which is just as good, as beautiful, and even more peaceful. Everybody’s remarkably proud of the work put in to it, in the early 1900s Murrintown was a cross roads; we’ve made a village out of it now.”